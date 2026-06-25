Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Wednesday contrasted President Donald Trump‘s growing personal fortune with the financial strain facing American workers, saying his net worth rose by $1.4 billion over the past year even as inflation continued to outpace wage growth.

“Real wages for working Americans are down. Tells you everything about who Trump is fighting for, and it’s not you,” Warren said in a post on X.

Warren Says Inflation Is Eroding Wage Gains

In a video shared on X, Warren cited the latest inflation data, which showed that consumer prices rose 4.2% year over year while wages increased 3.4%, adding that inflation was eroding workers’ purchasing power despite pay gains.

Headline inflation accelerated to 4.2% year over year in May from 3.8% in April, reaching its highest level in more than three years. The latest reading put inflation even further above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

She highlighted Trump’s remark earlier this month that he “loves inflation,” saying the data showed Americans were “actually worse off than you were last year” because “you got a raise, but you’re still losing ground.”

“More dollars, but less that you can afford to buy.”

Warren Blames Tariffs, Iran Conflict For Price Pressures

She added that businesses would ultimately pass those costs on to consumers, with Americans already paying more for groceries, electricity, rent and medical care.

“President Trump loves inflation. Makes sense for him and for his billionaire friends, but does it make sense for you?” Warren added.

Markets will get another read on inflation with the release of June CPI data on July 14 and producer price data a day later.

Forbes Estimate On Trump’s Net Worth

Beninzga edge rankings indicate DJT has a Momentum score in the 3rd percentile, and a negative price trend across short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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