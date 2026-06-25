Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday, arguing that the latter’s deal with Iran was unilaterally benefiting Tehran, while providing little benefit for the U.S.

Financial Boon To Iran

In a post on X, Schiff delivered sharp criticism of the Iran agreement following talks between U.S. and Iranian representatives, in the presence of Qatari and Pakistani mediators.

“Giving Iran a great financial boon it hasn’t enjoyed in decades, without getting anything in return,” Schiff said. The California senator added that if there was an “art to the deal, it looks distinctly Iranian.”

Schiff shared a screenshot of a headline that reported the U.S. had issued a temporary waiver on oil exports to Iran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noting that Iran had secured a “temporary 60-day general license” for the production and export of Iranian oil.

Senate Passes War Powers Resolution

Schiff hailed the Iran War Powers resolution, which was passed by the Senate 50-48 following cross-voting by four GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), after the resolution was also passed by the House of Representatives.

Schiff said that Trump had no right to wage war with Iran, saying that it had caused several challenges for the American people. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also hailed the decision by the Senate to pass the resolution.

The Iran Agreement

The agreement with Iran, while issuing a waiver on exports, also includes Tehran gaining access to $300 billion in reconstruction funds. The U.S. has also released some frozen Iranian assets as part of the agreement.

Trump has faced criticism over the deal’s framework from within the GOP ranks, with the President reportedly getting into a heated argument with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

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