New York’s latest primary results sparked a broader debate over the future of the Democratic Party, drawing reactions from Hunter Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and President Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden Says Democrats Need Authenticity, Not Caution

Biden weighed in on X on Wednesday, arguing that the results reflected growing voter frustration with establishment politics and overly cautious candidates.

“I’m not running for office,” Biden wrote, before outlining what he called the key lessons from the New York races.

According to Biden, voters are increasingly rewarding authenticity and conviction over carefully crafted political messaging.

He argued that candidates who addressed issues such as housing affordability and the war in Gaza directly outperformed those who attempted to occupy the political center.

“The middle is not a strategy. It’s an empty room,” Biden wrote, adding that voters are “tired of being managed” and want leaders who are willing to fight for their beliefs.

He also said, "The Democrats who ran from their own voters lost. The ones who ran toward them won."

Bernie Sanders Celebrates Progressive Victories In New York

Sanders echoed many of those themes, describing the results as evidence that voters are rejecting “status quo politics.”

The Vermont independent pointed to victories by progressive candidates across New York, including Brad Lander, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, while arguing that grassroots organizing overcame well-funded opposition.

“Last night showed that when working people stand together, organize, and fight back, they can defeat establishment politicians and enormous amounts of money and political influence,” Sanders said.

He also criticized the influence of billionaire-backed groups, including super PACs tied to industries such as cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, while urging Democrats to pursue bolder policies focused on housing, health care, child care and economic inequality.

Trump Pushes Back Against Democratic Socialists

Trump offered a different interpretation of the results, warning against what he characterized as a growing socialist movement within the Democratic Party.

“America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social after several candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani secured primary victories.

Trump later said that Mamdani had helped elect “3 solid Communists,” while also highlighting his own endorsement record in Republican primaries.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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