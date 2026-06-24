Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include more details on the developing situation.

Two powerful earthquakes struck central Venezuela within minutes on Wednesday evening, collapsing buildings, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing into the streets as emergency crews searched for survivors.

Strong Back-To-Back Quakes

U.S. monitoring agencies reported a magnitude 7.2 quake followed less than a minute later by a 7.5 tremor near San Felipe in Yaracuy state, about 200 miles west of Caracas, reported The New York Times.

Officials described the event as a rare "seismic doublet" capable of intensifying structural damage.

Emergency Response Underway

Authorities declared a state of emergency as rescue teams pulled survivors from rubble, including a child and a dog.

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez said, "We extend our immediate condolences" to the families of victims, while urging medical staff to report for duty.

Witnesses reported blackouts, collapsing structures and mass evacuations. Officials are still assessing casualties as search and rescue operations continue.

Venezuela Quake: US, El Salvador Offer Emergency Aid

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that the U.S. is prepared to assist and directed agencies to prepare for a rapid response.

He wrote, "The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help!"

He added, "We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good."



Screenshot from Donald Trump’s Truth Social Account

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele also announced assistance, saying, "300 rescuers and paramedics, along with 50 tons of equipment, medicines, and essential supplies, are ready to depart for Caracas"

Screenshot from Nayib Bukele’s X account

Photo Courtesy: Tuangtong Soraprasert on Shutterstock.com