White House has denied reports that President Donald Trump was given access to an experimental weight-loss drug, retatrutide, under the FDA’s “compassionate use program”.

However, White House senior deputy press secretary Kush Desai refuted these claims in an X post, criticizing the speculative reporting. Desai stated, “…this application was not for the President,” and urged reporters to refrain from printing baseless speculations.

Trump’s Stance On GLP-1 Drugs

In a January interview with The New York Times, Trump said he had never used GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic, though he joked that he "probably should."

Retatrutide Gains Momentum

Further, in June, Eli Lilly highlighted the weight loss benefits of the drug for women across all stages of menopause, as reported. The findings were based on analyses involving more than 1,500 women enrolled in the ATTAIN-1 and ATTAIN-2 clinical trials.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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