Trump To Sign Housing Bill That Limits Institutional Investors' Ability To Buy Single-Family Homes

President Donald Trump is set to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, a bipartisan U.S. federal legislation aimed at solving the nation’s severe housing shortage.

Years-Long Push Pays Off

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the signing on X on Tuesday, writing, "This bipartisan bill includes policies long championed by the President. It cuts unnecessary red tape, helps increase housing supply, and limits the ability of large institutional investors to purchase single-family homes. As the President has said, homes should be owned by American families, not large corporations."

Leavitt also noted the Senate passed the bill 85-5, underscoring rare cross-aisle consensus.

Karoline Leavitt’s X Post

The legislation includes more than 45 provisions aimed at increasing housing supply, reducing costs and improving affordability, including an Innovation Fund for communities that expand housing stock and targeted support for rural and manufactured housing.

Regulatory, Supply Squeeze Behind the Bill

Last week, The Kobeissi Letter reported that housing starts fell 15.4% month over month in May to an annualized rate of 1.18 million units, the lowest level since May 2020. Multifamily housing starts dropped 40.2% to 284,000 units.

What It Means For Investors

Federal Reserve data show the median U.S. home price is now about $403,000, up 77% from roughly $227,000 in 2011. Buyers are also spending about 42% of their income on housing, highlighting the growing strain on affordability.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act marks the most significant federal housing legislation in more than 30 years, arriving as the median U.S. home price has more than tripled since 1990 and homeownership rates among adults under 35 sit near their lowest levels in years.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.