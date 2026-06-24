Russia has reportedly accused the United States of failing to uphold commitments it says were made during last year’s summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, signaling growing frustration in Moscow over stalled diplomacy on Ukraine.

According to Reuters, three senior Russian officials have publicly complained over the past several days that Washington has not followed through on unspecified understandings reached during the August meeting.

Russian Officials Question US Commitment

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Sunday that Russia had remained committed to the agreements reached at the summit, while the U.S. had not fully met its obligations, Reuters reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov went further on Tuesday, suggesting the Alaska meeting may have been used by Washington to buy time for Ukraine to strengthen its military position. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov echoed those concerns, saying the U.S. had moved away from what he described as the summit’s “fundamental understandings.”

Despite the criticism, Ryabkov said Moscow intends to continue dialogue with Washington, according to the report.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Ukraine War Remains A Major Flashpoint

Analysts told Reuters that Russia appears disappointed by the lack of recent U.S.-led diplomatic efforts. Oleg Ignatov of the International Crisis Group said Moscow wants Washington to re-engage in negotiations and help secure an end to the conflict on terms favorable to Russia.

“There is no structured diplomatic process,” Ignatov told Reuters, adding that Russian officials are increasingly frustrated by the absence of meaningful talks.

Image via Shutterstock

Image via Shutterstock