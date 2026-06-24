Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Vladimir Putin gestures with open palms, wearing a suit and tie, against a blurred blue background.
June 24, 2026 3:32 AM 2 min read

Russia Blames US For Derailing Trump-Putin Summit ‘Understandings’ Amid Escalating Ukraine Conflict: Report

Russia has reportedly accused the United States of failing to uphold commitments it says were made during last year’s summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, signaling growing frustration in Moscow over stalled diplomacy on Ukraine.

According to Reuters, three senior Russian officials have publicly complained over the past several days that Washington has not followed through on unspecified understandings reached during the August meeting.

Russian Officials Question US Commitment

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Sunday that Russia had remained committed to the agreements reached at the summit, while the U.S. had not fully met its obligations, Reuters reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov went further on Tuesday, suggesting the Alaska meeting may have been used by Washington to buy time for Ukraine to strengthen its military position. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov echoed those concerns, saying the U.S. had moved away from what he described as the summit’s “fundamental understandings.”

Despite the criticism, Ryabkov said Moscow intends to continue dialogue with Washington, according to the report.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Ukraine War Remains A Major Flashpoint

Analysts told Reuters that Russia appears disappointed by the lack of recent U.S.-led diplomatic efforts. Oleg Ignatov of the International Crisis Group said Moscow wants Washington to re-engage in negotiations and help secure an end to the conflict on terms favorable to Russia.

“There is no structured diplomatic process,” Ignatov told Reuters, adding that Russian officials are increasingly frustrated by the absence of meaningful talks.

Image via Shutterstock

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved