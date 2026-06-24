Former Security Adviser John Bolton criticized a new U.S.–Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU), arguing the Trump administration focused on lowering oil prices and restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while overlooking Iran’s nuclear program and regional security threats.

Bolton Accuses US-Iran Talks

On Tuesday, Bolton, speaking in an interview with India Today TV and posting on X, called the agreement "terrible diplomacy" and said it tilted heavily in Iran’s favor.

"It’s clear that the only goal for negotiations between the U.S. and Iran was to lower the price of oil," Bolton wrote in a post on X.

He added that "the impact of the deal on Iran’s nuclear program and its export of terror worldwide was not considered."

In the interview, Bolton said Washington made "a big mistake" by easing pressure on Iran before fully addressing its nuclear ambitions.

He argued the deal allowed Iran to "pull themselves back together" after military and economic strain, while leaving key concerns unresolved.

Bolton also said fears over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz pushed the U.S. toward concessions.

"The use of the Strait of Hormuz to threaten the global economy ultimately overwhelmed Trump," he said, adding that the administration prioritized oil prices over broader geopolitical risks.

He further warned the agreement could weaken U.S. credibility globally, suggesting adversaries such as China, Russia and North Korea would view it as evidence of American inconsistency.

"I think that’s how it will be read in Beijing and Moscow and Pyongyang," he said.

Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate

On Monday, Iran reaffirmed it would administer the Strait of Hormuz under international law and said the waterway would not return to its pre-war status, even as a U.S. plan allowed temporary Iranian oil exports and joint oversight arrangements under a 60-day framework with Oman.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also pushed for greater military independence, saying Israel must develop its own weapons production capabilities to reduce reliance on the United States amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

Separately, U.S.–Iran talks faced uncertainty after President Donald Trump threatened to take control of the Strait of Hormuz and impose measures over regional tensions.

Iranian media reported a temporary protest walkout, while other reports said negotiations continued.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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