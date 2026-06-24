Adam Schiff Celebrates Senate Win, Says Trump Never Had Authority To Wage Iran War

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has hailed the Iran War Powers resolution, which was passed by the Senate 50-48 following cross-voting by four GOP lawmakers after the resolution was also passed by the House of Representatives.

Adam Schiff Says Trump Pursued An Illegal War

Schiff, in a post on X on Tuesday, criticized President Donald Trump, saying that the President pursued the “illegal” war with Iran without consulting Congress, as well as the American people. Schiff decried “skyrocketing gas and grocery costs,” as well as the deaths of 13 service members.

“The administration has capitulated with a complete giveaway to Iran that leaves our national security far worse than when the war began,” Schiff said.

He added that the Pentagon was requesting billions of dollars in additional funding for a “war that Americans never asked for and the President never had the authority to pursue.”

The California Senator then said that it was clear that “Trump was promising more than he could deliver” with the Iran war and that Americans were “bearing the costs of his reckless actions.”

Bernie Sanders On Iran War Resolution

The resolution, which directs Trump to withdraw armed forces from the Iran war, was also hailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who said that “Congress finally did what should have been done months ago: voted to demand Trump end his war with Iran.”

Republican lawmakers like Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voted in favor of the resolution. Paul had earlier backed Trump over the Iran agreement. He said that the deal was a move for “peace” and would pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the Iranians have said that the Strait of Hormuz would be administered by their government, while also denying any new agreements made with the U.S. regarding letting inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) back into the country.

Following last summer’s 12-day war after Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, Iran had rescinded access for IAEA inspectors to its nuclear sites.

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