Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) escalated his public clash with Elon Musk, accusing the billionaire of trying to intimidate him with threats of legal action and arrest while renewing calls for Musk to testify under oath about spending cuts made through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Khanna Demands Musk Testify Under Oath

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Khanna wrote, "Elon Musk Wants Me in Prison. I Want Him Under Oath."

He added, "The richest man in the world announced that he plans to sue me and called for my arrest. I will not be intimidated."

In a Substack post, Khanna said, "He could have shown up and made his case… Instead, he called me ‘an evil liar.’ When that did not work, he reached for something uglier. He announced he would sue me. He called for my arrest."

Khanna further argued that Musk’s response reflects "lawfare," saying legal threats are being used to intimidate critics rather than engage in public accountability.

He added that congressional oversight requires questioning powerful figures who influence government policy.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments that were referred to Musk.

Khanna Challenges Musk To DOGE Debate

On Monday, Khanna challenged Musk to a televised debate over cuts made during Musk’s leadership of the DOGE, escalating their public clash.

Khanna said Musk could choose the venue for a debate on DOGE’s actions, including foreign aid cuts, accountability, and a proposed wealth tax.

The dispute followed Khanna’s statement on X linking DOGE’s U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) reductions to potential harm, which Musk rejected.

Musk responded by threatening legal action, calling Khanna a "liar," and defending DOGE’s efforts as a measure to stop fraudulent aid spending.

Friedberg Urges Khanna To Donate 5% Wealth

Billionaire David Friedberg criticized Khanna, urged him to donate 5% of his wealth amid a heated online exchange over wealth redistribution and AI policy.

The dispute followed Khanna’s pushback against political criticism and his questioning of views on proposed AI-related public dividends.

Friedberg said Khanna should contribute part of his estimated $200 million family net worth to support public services like childcare and healthcare, arguing it would have an immediate community impact.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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