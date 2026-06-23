Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the nation to break free from its military reliance on the U.S. and establish its own weapons production capabilities, a move seen as a strategy to fortify Israel’s stance in its ongoing conflict with Iran.

Netanyahu expressed his views during a meeting with reserve combat officers in the West Bank’s Gush Etzion on Tuesday. While he acknowledged the support received from the U.S., he stressed the importance of Israel having an independent weapons-production system, reported the Times of Israel.

“…But today I say: We need our own independent weapons-production system. We must manufacture our own armaments,” said Netanyahu.

The Prime Minister stated, “We are now confronting Iran and its proxies. We have struck them hard. It is not over yet, but it depends on our strength.” He further added that Israel’s position in the next 30 years would be determined by its strength and independence in armament capability.

IDF Strikes Amid Diplomatic Friction

On Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck an armed group it identified as terrorists near the Ali al-Tahir ridge in southern Lebanon, stating the operation was aimed at removing immediate threats and preventing Hezbollah from targeting Israeli civilians and forces.

The remarks come as U.S.-Iran tensions rise and Israel worries Washington’s diplomatic efforts could constrain its military options. Earlier this month, U.S. intelligence reportedly warned that Israel might seek to undermine a potential U.S.-Iran agreement to maintain pressure on Tehran and bolster Netanyahu’s political standing.

Last week, Vice President JD Vance said that roughly two-thirds of the defensive weapons protecting Israel in recent months were supplied and funded by the U.S.

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