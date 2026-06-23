Elissa Slotkin Says Trump 'Talks A Big Game' About Labor But Delivers An Anti-Worker Agenda

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) on Monday accused President Donald Trump of undercutting his pro-worker messaging by weakening labor protections and relying on non-union labor and foreign materials in a White House construction project.

Slotkin Blasts Trump Over Labor Record

In a post on X, Slotkin said Trump "talks a big game about supporting labor" but has "gutted the NLRB" and appointed officials "who are proudly anti-labor."

She referred to the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that enforces workers’ rights to organize and bargain collectively.

Slotkin also pointed to a ballroom project near the White House, saying it was being built "without union labor, and with foreign steel."

She called it "the absolute symbol of what this President thinks of organized labor."

In a clip of her speech, she added, "If you want to understand the difference between what your words are and what your actions are, just go down the street and take a look at the brand new ballroom… and you tell me what labor he’s using."

She further criticized Trump over what she described as personal financial gains and alleged political favoritism, saying, "We don’t need leaders who enrich themselves. We need people who understand that their job is to serve."

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Trump Tariffs, Labor And Energy Moves

Earlier, the Trump administration had faced criticism over new tariff proposals and energy policy decisions affecting trade, federal revenue, and clean energy projects.

Officials had proposed tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on imports from 60 economies linked to forced-labor concerns, including major trading partners such as the EU, China, India and the UK.

The plan had followed a Section 301 investigation and was subject to public comment through 2026.

Separately, the administration had pursued new tariff measures after a Supreme Court ruling removed key revenue streams from existing import duties, prompting efforts to replace lost federal income.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) had also criticized the administration for freezing five offshore wind projects, arguing the move had endangered union jobs and slowed clean energy growth.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock