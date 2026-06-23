Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker Highlights A Congressman's EQT Buy And A Major Pipeline Decision

Pipeline Approvals In Focus

The trade was made by Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. (R-N.J.), who serves on the House committee that has oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

In May, FERC approved a package of reforms aimed at accelerating approvals for natural gas infrastructure projects, including faster reviews for pipeline upgrades, compressor station projects and other expansions of existing facilities.

Kean’s EQT Purchase

EQT is the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., with most of its production coming from the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Appalachia.

According to congressional trading disclosures, Kean purchased between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of EQT shares on June 1.

The purchase comes after a difficult period for the stock, with EQT shares down 3.03% year-to-date and 12.68% over the past 12 months.

Why Infrastructure Matters

The Pelosi tracker account argued that easier pipeline approvals could be one of the most meaningful policy developments for EQT, given the company’s scale and exposure to U.S. natural gas infrastructure.

Natural gas producers rely on pipeline networks to transport fuel from production areas to utilities, industrial customers and export facilities, making infrastructure capacity a key part of bringing supply to market.

The focus on pipeline approvals comes as the U.S. remains one of the world’s largest natural gas producers and exporters, with demand supported by domestic power generation and growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments overseas.

Price Action: Shares of EQT closed 2.21% higher on Monday at $51.84, and gained further 0.99% in after-hours trading.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate EQT has a Momentum score in the 13th percentile and a Growth score in the 91st percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Piotr Swat from Shutterstock