Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) speaks on camera about the need to Build Back better for the pending infrastructure bill by considering its carbon footprint.
June 23, 2026 4:55 AM 3 min read

After Calling For Elon Musk To Be Investigated, Ro Khanna Faces A $10 Million Challenge From Billionaire David Friedberg

Billionaire David Friedberg slammed Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Monday, arguing that the Representative from California’s 17th District should also be asked to pay 5% of his wealth as a one-time tax payment.

Ro Khanna Vs David Friedberg

In a post on X, Khanna quoted a post he made, calling out Friedberg after the latter alleged that Khanna was establishing a “Politburo” with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

Khanna asked Friedberg if he was also opposed to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman‘s “Universal Basic Capital of 2.5 percent” on AI companies for a “dividend to Americans.” Khanna asked if this also accounted for “asset seizure.”

The Universal Basic Capital argument says that Americans should directly own equity or productivity generated by AI companies.

Friedberg, in his response, criticized Khanna, asking him to “make a voluntary contribution of 5% of your family’s $200M net worth to the government” that would help jobs, healthcare and more.

Friedberg said that Khanna’s $10 million would help over 1,000 California kids access free childcare for a year, without outlining how he landed upon the number.

“Once you’ve made your personal contribution to a more just and equitable society, I’ll support all your other asset seizure ideas,” Friedberg said.

Elon Musk Wealth Tax Row

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Phil Pasquini on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved