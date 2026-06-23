Renowned conservative media personality Tucker Carlson has declared his exit from the Republican Party.

Carlson, a 35-year defender of the GOP, revealed his disappointment with the party on the Can’t Be Censored podcast on June 18. He accused the party of favoring foreign interests over the needs of American citizens.

"There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party," Carlson expressed, signaling a growing rift within the conservative community as debates over the Iran war and U.S.-Israel policy heat up. "I’m out,” he added.

Carlson clarified that he is not supporting the Democratic Party either. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Carlson criticized the GOP for endorsing President Donald Trump‘s Iran war under the sway of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He referred to this conflict, which he believes the U.S. has “effectively lost already”, as the ultimate proof of the party’s desertion of its citizens.

Carlson posed a rhetorical question: “How could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States?”

Carlson also alleged that Trump’s 2024 campaign was financed by individuals with "loyalty to Israel," leading to decisions that he feels are not in line with U.S. priorities.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Backs Carlson

The announcement prompted swift reaction from Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wrote on X on Monday that Carlson is "not the only one" done supporting the GOP, arguing that many conservatives feel the party has "betrayed its voters and country."

However, she added that the shift does not mean they are "turning into Democrats," but that they are "DONE with the America LAST Republican Party."

Carlson Warns Of GOP Exodus

Carlson’s departure from the GOP is the culmination of his growing disillusionment with the party. In May, he criticized the Iran war and the financial markets, calling them ‘fake’ and ‘bizarre’. He accused the elites of profiting from the war and the irrational behavior of the markets.

Carlson suggested that if he leaves the GOP, many others could follow, leveraging his large audience across X and the Tucker Carlson Network to influence Republican voters.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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