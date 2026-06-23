Trump Helping His 'Big Oil Friends' While The Planet Heats Up, Bernie Sanders Says

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) slammed President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing the latter of promoting fossil fuels for profit while putting the planet at risk amid record heatwaves.

Trump’s ‘Big Oil Friends’

In a post on X, Sanders criticized the Trump administration’s pro-fossil fuel stance, quoting a post by the Washington Post that reported on soaring temperatures in the European region.

“Countries across Europe just saw their hottest spring on record and are now seeing another record heatwave,” the Vermont independent said in his post.

“Trump wants MORE fossil fuels and carbon emissions,” he said, criticizing the President. Sanders accused Trump of favoring oil companies. “He is putting the planet and future generations at risk for the profits of his Big Oil friends,” Sanders lamented.

Sanders echoed his earlier criticism when he accused Trump of downplaying the climate crisis as global temperatures rise with relaxed emissions policies.

Trump Killing EVs

Trump had earlier rolled back greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards for cars and trucks, saying that the original policy was a "disastrous Obama-era policy" that "severely damaged the American auto industry.”

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