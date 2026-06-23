Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) challenged Elon Musk to a televised debate Monday over cuts made during Musk’s time leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), escalating a bitter online clash between the Silicon Valley Democrat and the world’s first trillionaire.

Khanna Challenges Musk To Public DOGE Debate

The challenge followed an intense exchange on X, the social media platform Musk owns, after Khanna said Musk should answer for potential deaths tied to DOGE’s dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Musk Threatens Lawsuit After USAID Claim

Musk said on Monday he would sue Khanna after the congressman claimed the SpaceX chief "possibly sentenced to death" 4.5 million children through DOGE budget cuts. "Time to sue this liar," Musk posted in response to a New York Post story on Khanna’s remarks.

Musk followed 17 minutes later with another post defending DOGE’s process. "The standard applied by DOGE was very simple and easy: Provide contact information for the recipients of aid, so that we can confirm it is not fraudulent. The reality is that money was being sent to corrupt politicians under the guise of aid! Liars and stock insider traders like Ro the Robber should be in prison!!"

Khanna had earlier said on the "I’ve Had It" podcast that Musk should face scrutiny if Democrats regain control of Congress. "He needs to be subpoenaed, he needs to face investigation, he needs to answer for what he did with DOGE. It’s not just ‘let’s move on," Khanna said.

Benzinga reached out to Musk through SpaceX and Tesla, as well as Khanna’s office, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Musk Wealth Fuels Wider Tax Fight

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has also renewed calls for a wealth tax on Musk, saying such a levy could fund child care for every 4-year-old in the U.S.

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