Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said a court ruling blocked efforts he linked to President Donald Trump involving a voter roll system, escalating Democratic criticism of Republican-backed election legislation ahead of November.

Court Blocks Disputed Voter Database Effort

On Monday, in a post on X, Schumer said Democrats secured "a big win in court today for free and fair elections, blocking Donald Trump’s efforts to set up a massive voter purge database."

"I called this out months ago as one of Trump’s most sinister strategies for subverting our elections this November," he added.

He also said Democrats had blocked the GOP-backed SAVE Act in the Senate, adding, "and we’ll do so again, and again, and again."

Schumer further stated, "Democrats won’t stop fighting until all of Trump’s plans to rig the system are defeated."

A federal judge blocked the use of a revised federal database linked to Trump-era election efforts, ruling it improperly centralized sensitive personal data and could risk wrongful voter roll removals.

The judge said the system violated privacy protections and federal law, and ordered that it cannot be used.

GOP Lawmakers Back SAVE America Act

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) criticized a federal judge’s decision blocking an expanded voter verification database, saying it undermines safeguards against noncitizen registrations.

"That’s not protecting voters. It’s weakening election integrity," he wrote, urging an appeal and passage of the SAVE America Act.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said, "If we put in the work, we can make this happen," adding that he would work with the president to advance the legislation.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) accused Senate Democrats of obstruction, writing, "Senate Democrats are blocking the SAVE America Act because they know election integrity hurts their political machine."

Carville, Pelosi Target Trump Over Elections

Earlier, Democratic strategist James Carville predicted Trump would face a "breathtaking" voter backlash and said he was disengaged from the presidency.

He also said Trump would "walk away" from office by Easter 2027 and adding, "He’s already bored. He can’t stay awake."

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she would oppose what she described as Trump’s influence over election administration, citing the SAVE Act and GOP voting oversight efforts.

She also criticized federal election-related activity, calling it improper and attacked Republican legislative strategy, urging voters to reject GOP efforts at the ballot box.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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