Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said a reported increase in executions of dissidents in Iran shows why the country’s anti-American rhetoric should be taken seriously.

Haley Rejects Iran Outreach

On Monday, Haley made the remarks on X while sharing a Wall Street Journal report titled, "As War With U.S. Eases, Iran Steps Up Hangings of Dissidents."

Haley wrote, "This is how the regime treats the Iranian people. Believe them when they say ‘Death to America.’"

She added, "No handshake will change who they are or what they believe."

The WSJ report detailed at least dozens of executions this year tied to charges such as espionage and anti-state activity, with human rights groups saying many convictions stem from vague accusations and trials lacking due process.

It highlighted cases of young protesters and alleged spies who denied wrongdoing, with some families and lawyers disputing the evidence presented in court.

According to the report, Iran has intensified arrests and executions following unrest and protests, with authorities using charges like "corruption on Earth" and "enmity against God" in fast-tracked judicial proceedings.

Iran–US Talks Shake Strait of Hormuz Deal

On Sunday, Iran and the U.S. reportedly made progress in talks in Switzerland, including claims of eased restrictions, asset releases and a broader reconstruction framework tied to a Memorandum of Understanding.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the agreement included steps toward lifting U.S. restrictions, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and advancing a 60-day roadmap for a final deal, along with proposals for reconstruction and de-escalation in Lebanon.

However, the talks were disrupted after President Donald Trump threatened control of the Strait of Hormuz and warned of further strikes over Iran-linked proxy activity in Lebanon.

Iranian media reported a brief protest walkout, though Bloomberg said negotiations continued despite the tensions.

Trump also warned that the U.S. could impose tolls or seize control of the strategic waterway if no agreement was reached and separately demanded that Iran stop supporting proxy forces in Lebanon, threatening further military action.

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