Former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan Dies At 100 (UPDATED)

Editor’s note: The story has been updated with additional details on Alan Greenspan’s legacy, with contributions from Benzinga staff.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan, a key architect of U.S. monetary policy for nearly two decades, died at the age of 100 on Monday.

The Legacy Of Greenspan

Greenspan’s legacy is mixed: he is credited with steadying markets after the 1987 crash, but later faced criticism that low interest rates under his tenure helped fuel the dot-com and housing bubbles that led to the subprime crisis (which happened a year after he left office).

Greenspan’s first job was in 1948 at the National Industrial Conference Board, a nonprofit where he analyzed the demand for steel, aluminum and copper. From 1954 to 1974 and 1977 to 1987, Greenspan was the chairman and president of Townsend-Greenspan & Co.

Greenspan entered politics first as President Richard Nixon’s domestic policy coordinator, then was chairman of President Gerald R. Ford’s Council of Economic Advisors. He also served on the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board, the Commission on Financial Structure and Regulation, the Commission on an All-Volunteer Armed Force and the Task Force on Economic Growth.

Greenspan went on to chair the Federal Reserve under four presidents. He was first appointed by President Ronald Reagan on Aug. 11, 1987, to fill an unexpired term as a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors. He was the 13th chair of the Fed and stayed on to serve President George H.W. Bush, President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush. His final term ended Jan. 31, 2006.

Alan Greenspan was born on March 6, 1926, in New York City to Herbert Greenspan, who was a stockbroker and consultant, and Rose (Goldsmith) Greenspan. His parents divorced. Greenspan attended George Washington High School, where one of his classmates was jazz saxophonist Stan Getz, with whom he played the clarinet and saxophone. Greenspan studied the clarinet further at the Juilliard School.

He received his bachelor’s (summa cum laude) and master’s degrees in economics from New York University. He also studied economics at Columbia University in the early 1950s under Arthur Burns, but had to withdraw due to his demands at Townsend-Greenspan & Co. He later got his doctoral degree from New York University in 1977. When he became the Fed chair, he asked that the university remove his dissertation.

After retiring from the Fed, Greenspan began his own Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm, Greenspan Associates. He published a memoir, "The Age of Turbulence," in 2007.

Greenspan’s first marriage to Joan Mitchell ended in an annulment. He married journalist Mitchell in 1997, with the ceremony officiated by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

with inputs from Sue Strachan and Taylor Cox



Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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