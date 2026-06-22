Editor’s note: The story has been updated to include more information.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that he will step down after losing backing from members of his center-left Labour Party.

Caretake Role Until Successor Chosen

Starmer said he informed King Charles III of his decision and will remain as caretaker prime minister until a new leader is selected, reported NBC News.

"I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace."

Andy Burnham Emerges As Frontrunner

Former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, recently returned to Parliament, is widely seen as the leading candidate to succeed Starmer and restore Labour’s political momentum.

The U.K. now faces its seventh prime minister in a decade as internal party pressure reshapes the country’s leadership landscape.

Global Leaders React To Starmer’s Exit

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Starmer is resigning, criticizing his record on immigration and energy policy, especially North Sea oil, while adding: "I wish him well!"

In contrast, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Starmer’s leadership.

She said, "European and Ukrainian security is stronger because of you. Thank you, dear Keir."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Starmer can be proud of his leadership and contribution to the UK and Labour Party.

He added, "When the time comes for Keir to leave Downing Street, he can be proud of the contribution he has made."

UK Secretary of State Steve Reed also credited Starmer with reviving Labour and delivering major electoral success, writing: "Thank you Keir, we are proud of you."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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