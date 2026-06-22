Elon Musk Cut Funding

“There needs to be accountability for Elon Musk,” Khanna said in an appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast on Saturday. Khanna said that people were celebrating that Musk created “4,400 millionaires” via SpaceX’s IPO.

However, Khanna said that people were not talking about the “4.5 million children around the world who he [Musk] possibly sentenced to death by dismantling USAID.”

Khanna demanded that Musk needed to be “subpoenaed” and that he needed to “face investigation” for his time with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during the initial days of President Donald Trump‘s second term at the White House.

Khanna also took to X on Sunday to share a study via a post, saying that the DOGE, under Musk’s leadership, had “unconstitutionally” cut funding for USAID.

Ro Khanna Is ‘Evil,’ Says Elon Musk

On the same podcast, Khanna had also said that a one-time 5% wealth tax on Musk could fund universal child care in the U.S. “That’s one person, one time, 5%, and he wouldn’t even miss it because the market would grow by 15% and his wealth would still grow,” Khanna said.

Responding to a clip showing Khanna’s comments posted by a user on X, Musk weighed in. “He’s such an evil liar,” the trillionaire responded.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had also earlier reaffirmed calls for a wealth tax on Musk, saying that any such tax could fund child care for every four-year-old in the U.S.

Elon Musk Touts Economic Growth

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