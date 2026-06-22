Beijing imposed export controls on ten U.S. industrial suppliers on Monday, including rare earth miners and drone manufacturers, escalating the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.

The Ministry stated that these measures are a response to the “U.S. government’s ​malicious practice” and are intended to protect national security and interests, as well as to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation.

In a separate statement on Monday, China’s Finance Ministry said it has barred 46 U.S. companies—primarily defense contractors—from participating in Chinese government procurement projects. However, foreign-funded companies registered locally in China and their affiliates are exempt from the restriction.

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Escalate

Han Shen Lin, China country director at the consultancy The Asia Group, told CNBC that Beijing’s response appears largely symbolic rather than a major escalation in U.S.-China tensions, since most of the targeted companies have little to no significant business presence in China.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock