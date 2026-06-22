Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the U.S. could seize control of the Strait of Hormuz and "obliterate" Iran if diplomacy fails under a future Trump-led foreign policy scenario.

Graham Warns On Iran, Hormuz Control

On Sunday, in a post on X alongside a clip from his Face the Nation interview, Graham wrote, "We want diplomacy to succeed. But if Iran tries to test us, we will obliterate them."

In the interview, Graham said, "If this deal fails, President Trump is going to take the Strait of Hormuz over by force," Graham said. "The United States will control the Strait of Hormuz."

Graham also predicted expansion of the Abraham Accords, saying Saudi Arabia could join in 2026, and warned that continued Iranian attacks linked to groups such as Hezbollah could trigger direct U.S. strikes on Iran.

"So to the Iranians, if you’re listening… when you use Hezbollah to attack Israel, I think the new policy will be we will attack Iran," he said.

Former national security adviser John Bolton also said that Iran’s leadership is not trustworthy in international agreements, citing past violence against its own citizens.

He wrote, "In Iran, we are dealing with a regime that as recently as January, slaughtered tens of thousands of its own civilians in the streets. That’s not the kind of regime that honors international agreements."

US–Iran Talks Show Progress

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the U.S. agreed to lift its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following early talks in Switzerland, with both sides reporting progress on sanctions relief and regional de-escalation efforts.

He said restrictions on Iranian oil and petrochemical exports were eased and some frozen assets released as part of a broader framework that also includes cooperation on Lebanon-related tensions.

U.S. officials, including Energy Secretary Chris Wright, said oil and gas flows through the strait have returned to normal after earlier disruptions, with energy markets stabilizing and prices expected to soften amid stronger global supply.

However, negotiations were briefly shaken after President Donald Trump threatened to seize control of the strait and warned of military action over Iran’s regional activities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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