Author Stephen King criticized President Donald Trump, rejecting claims of vandalism at the Reflecting Pool and accusing him of corruption tied to government contracting practices.

King Denies Vandalism Claim

On Sunday, in a post on X, King said, "Nobody is vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, and Trump knows it."

He also accused Trump, "This is a visible example of his corruption—a no-bid contract to some crony followed by sky-high cost overruns, and shoddy construction to boot."

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) also argued that the Trump administration routinely ignored experts, rewarded political allies and portrayed failures as successes.

He said, "The entire Trump presidency in a nutshell."

Hearn Arrested At Lincoln Reflecting Pool

The reactions came after Hearn, a 67-year-old former Olympic canoe slalom competitor, was arrested Friday by U.S. Park Police and charged with misdemeanor destruction of government property after an incident at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, reported The Washington Post.

According to Hearn, he stopped at the pool after a 52-mile bike ride and noticed a section of the newly installed blue liner had already come loose.

He said he reached into the water and touched the partially detached material, but did not remove or damage it.

In an interview on Saturday, Hearn said, "I didn’t vandalize anything."

He added, "I didn’t destroy or break or peel anything. By the time I realized what was going on, I was being put in handcuffs."

Hearn also disputed claims circulating on social media that he interfered with workers cleaning algae from the pool.

"I reached in there, and I was able to grab the end of that flapping piece, the already peeling piece," he said.

He added, "It was still attached to the bottom. I didn’t remove anything."

Video of the arrest posted online showed Hearn in handcuffs, though it did not clearly capture the events leading to his detention.

Trump Blames ‘Radical Left’ In Reflecting Pool Post

Hours later, Trump posted on Truth Social, blaming "Radical Left Lunatics" for what he described as vandalism at the Reflecting Pool and pledged that repairs would be completed quickly.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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