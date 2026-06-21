Susan Rice, who served as national security adviser under former President Barack Obama, has voiced strong criticism against the Trump administration’s preliminary agreement with Iran, calling it egregious.

‘Strategic Blunder’

Rice also labeled the deal a “strategic blunder,” highlighting concerns over the concessions made to Iran.

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Rice said that the United States has made excessive concessions, leading to a "very bad outcome."

Rice argued that the concessions granted to Iran were given prematurely in a “flimsy, two-page memorandum of understanding.” She highlighted that such concessions should have been reserved for a comprehensive deal addressing Iran’s nuclear program.

"In the Obama-era deal, they could only spend those frozen assets on humanitarian things — food and medicine. Now they can use it to fund their terrorist proxies," she said.

Current Agreement Lacks Definitive Terms, Says Rice

According to ABC News, Rice emphasized that the current agreement lacks definitive terms on Iran’s nuclear issues. While Iran reaffirms not to develop nuclear weapons, the memorandum’s text is vague on enrichment limits and stockpile management.

Rice also criticized the economic benefits Iran would gain, such as selling oil freely and accessing frozen assets. She noted that, unlike the Obama-era deal, the current agreement allows Iran to use these assets without restrictions, potentially funding terrorist proxies.

Additionally, Rice highlighted the implications for the Strait of Hormuz and the $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran. U.S. officials, however, stated that Iran would face economic rewards only if it complies with the deal.

Tensions Rise Between US, Iran

The criticism from Rice comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Sunday, threatening severe consequences if Iran’s proxies in Lebanon do not cease their activities.

Furthermore, Trump has hinted at potential economic measures, such as charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz if the peace deal collapses. This waterway is crucial for global oil and gas shipments, and any instability could have significant implications for energy markets.

Trump also criticized former President Obama, calling him “weak and ineffective” on Iran, while defending his own approach as successful. He has argued that Iran’s military defeat validates the current agreement, despite backlash from critics.

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