US-Iranian Talks in Doubt After Trump Threatens to Take Hormuz, Launch Fresh Strikes Against Iran

US–Iranian talks were thrown into doubt after President Donald Trump threatened to take control of the Strait of Hormuz and launch fresh strikes against Iran over Hezbollah’s actions in Lebanon.

The Iranian delegation left the negotiation venue in protest against Trump’s threats, Fars News Agency reported on X. Tasnim News Agency reported that the delegation had talks in protest over threats by Trump.

But Bloomberg reported that talks were still ongoing despite Iranian media reports that negotiators had left the venue. Negotiators remained engaged in Switzerland, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter,

Trump warned Iran on Sunday that the US might start collecting tolls if there’s no deal. He told Fox News that the US would seize control of the vital shipping route.

“We may take over the strait, if we have to,” Trump told Fox News. “If they don’t make a deal, we’ll collect tolls.”

The Iranian delegation lodged a protest with the US delegation in response, Iran’s Press TV said. Iran will now weigh options for an appropriate response, it said.

US-Iranian Officials Meet

Trump had earlier threatened to strike Iran if it did not stop Hezbollah from "causing trouble." He said he would strike Iran again if it doesn’t "immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble."

He made his comments as the meetings got under way earlier Sunday in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock.

Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi participated in the first high-level meetings of US, Iranian, Qatari and Pakistani representatives.

Vance said the goal of the ongoing diplomacy is to "transform the Middle East" and create "a future where everybody can work together to promote peace and prosperity for everyone."

The two countries are hammering out the details of a peace agreement that includes a permanent end to hostilities, the reopening of the Strait within 30 days, and a 60-day nuclear negotiating window extendable by mutual consent.

Talks Focus on Lebanon

Negotiations began with a focus on the conflict in Lebanon, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program, CNN reported, citing a diplomat it didn’t identify. The sides were in "open dialogue," CNN cited the diplomat as saying.

A resolution to the fighting in Lebanon will be decisive for the success of the US-Iran talks in Switzerland, Bloomberg reported, citing an official familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information.

Iran had delayed negotiations that were meant to begin because of the ongoing fighting, Iran’s state-run broadcaster Press TV reported, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei. Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have violated the interim peace deal, he said.

Iran has insisted that an interim peace deal include an end to Israeli military action in Lebanon, which has killed thousands and displaced more than one million Lebanese, as part of the broader US negotiations. Under the terms of the agreement, the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, should immediately end, Baghaei said.