Amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran and President Donald Trump’s latest warning of fresh strikes, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has voiced doubts about the success of a tentative agreement between the two nations.

Graham Skeptical Of A Deal

Graham expressed skepticism about the tentative U.S.-Iran agreement’s success in an interview with CBS News. His comments come as discussions continue regarding the memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at easing hostilities.

He suggested that without a diplomatic path through the MOU, alternative measures like war might be necessary.

"When you use Hezbollah to attack Israel, I think the new policy will be, ‘We will attack Iran,’" he said.

Graham warned that if the deal collapses, President Trump might take control of the Strait of Hormuz by force and impose a fee. Trump reportedly communicated directly with Iran’s government, cautioning that the U.S. would retaliate if Iran continues its attacks on Israel via Hezbollah.

Graham Reverses Stance On $300 Billion Fund For Iran

During the interview, Graham reversed his stance on the proposed $300 billion for Iran’s reconstruction, which he previously criticized.

He noted that if countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE invest in Iran, it would indicate a change in Iran’s stance. However, he doubted the sufficiency of the funds for Iran’s reconstruction.

Meanwhile, Trump dismissed the $300 billion fund reports as “fake news” at the G7 summit in France, emphasizing that the U.S. is not involved.

Talks on Iran’s nuclear program began in Switzerland, with Vice President JD Vance meeting Iranian officials to discuss the MOU’s 60-day timeframe for a final agreement.

Strait Of Hormuz Situation Critical

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is critical, as it is a vital channel for global oil and gas shipments. Trump warned that the U.S. might impose tolls if the Iran peace deal fails. This could have significant implications for energy markets worldwide.

Additionally, maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has already decreased sharply following Iran’s announcement of a shutdown. This reduction in shipping activity underscores the strategic importance of the waterway and the potential economic impact of ongoing tensions.

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