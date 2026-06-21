President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran regarding its proxies in Lebanon, even as Vice President JD Vance leads peace talks with Iranian negotiators in Switzerland.

What Is Trump Demanding?

Through a post on Truth Social, Trump demanded that Iran cease its proxies’ activities in Lebanon, threatening severe repercussions if they do not comply.

Trump’s message underscored that if Iran fails to act, the U.S. would retaliate with significant force, alluding to a previous strike from the prior week. This statement indicates a continuation of Trump’s hardline approach towards Iran, similar to his administration’s policies.

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!" he said.

Tensions Ongoing In Middle East

This comes amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East, where proxy groups are often central to regional conflicts. Trump’s comments highlight the persistent geopolitical challenges in the region and the potential for escalated military engagements.

His remarks serve as a reminder of the complex dynamics involving Iran, Lebanon, and the broader Middle East.

Trump Warns US May Collect Tolls In Strait Of Hormuz

Furthermore, U.S. intelligence has warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might undermine the U.S.-Iran peace deal due to political pressures. Netanyahu’s political survival may depend on continuing strikes against Hezbollah, complicating the peace process.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.