Another week has come and gone, and with it, a whirlwind of political news. Here’s a quick rundown of the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Trump’s Iran Deal Faces New Threat

The Trump administration received a warning from U.S. intelligence agencies about a potential threat to the new U.S.-Iran peace deal. The warning pointed to Israel’s possible interference, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure to continue strikes in Lebanon ahead of the fall elections.

Current and former intelligence officials stated that Netanyahu’s political future hinges on his commitment to fighting Hezbollah, a goal that the peace deal could undermine. The reports also highlighted Israel’s frustration with the peace memorandum, which could weaken its strategy to maintain pressure on Iran.

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Cuba Operation Could ‘Possibly’ Mirror Venezuela Raid, Says Trump

The potential for Israel to disrupt the peace deal could have significant implications for the Middle East and the global political landscape.

President Donald Trump suggested that a U.S. operation in Cuba could resemble the rapid raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January. Trump, however, did not specify a timeline for such an operation.

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Trump Settles $100 Million Lawsuit With Niece

President Trump has settled a $100 million lawsuit with his niece, Mary Trump, who had accused him of being “the world’s most dangerous man.” The lawsuit was filed over allegations that Mary Trump leaked financial information and family tax documents to The New York Times.

The settlement was announced in a letter filed on Tuesday with a New York state court in Manhattan. Both parties expect to seek a formal dismissal in the coming weeks, which would prevent the president from filing another lawsuit.

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Chuck Schumer Hits Back At Trump’s Lincoln Memorial Pool Project

The National Park Service’s decision to add hydrogen peroxide to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has brought attention to a $13.1 million renovation project completed under President Trump.

A spokesperson for the United States Department of the Interior said the treatment is being used together with an advanced filtration system. The system uses ozone-injected nanobubbles to break down contaminants and toxins.

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Trump’s $14.7 Million Lincoln Memorial Pool Renovation Hits Trouble

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation has faced several challenges, raising questions about the effectiveness of the project and the allocation of public funds.

The $14.7 million renovation of Washington’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a project completed under President Trump, has encountered issues. The paint on the pool started peeling and floating into the algae-tinted water less than two weeks after the project’s completion.

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Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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