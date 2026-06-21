Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) accused President Donald Trump of using taxpayer-funded resources to support luxury projects, escalating political criticism over White House spending and ethics concerns tied to aircraft and property upgrades.

Luxury Plane And White House Ballroom Spending

On Saturday, in a post on X, Murphy criticized what he described as excessive spending on high-end government-related assets, including an aircraft and White House construction projects.

"You paid for a plane with ‘a level of luxury that nobody has never seen before’. And he’s apparently taking it with him once he leaves the White House," Murphy wrote.

"The plane. The ballroom. The corruption. This guy thinks taxpayers are dopes. Your money is just his to live a life of luxury."

Trump Unveils Qatar-Donated Aircraft

On Friday, President Trump unveiled a Qatar-donated aircraft that will temporarily serve as Air Force One and said he plans to use it for upcoming international trips, including a NATO summit in Turkey and a possible visit to China.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed the modified VC-25B Bridge aircraft has joined the Presidential Airlift Group.

Trump flew aboard the jet to Joint Base Andrews, praised its design, and said it would replace older Air Force One planes in future travel.

He added that the aircraft may appear in Independence Day celebrations.

The jet, reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars, has drawn criticism over ethical and security concerns related to its donation from Qatar.

Trump defended accepting it, saying that refusing the gift would have been inappropriate.

Trump Spending Priorities Face Criticism

Earlier, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized Trump for focusing on a pool renovation while Americans faced rising costs in everyday essentials like gas, food, and health care.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) also questioned proposed funding for a White House ballroom and a "weaponization fund," saying the money could be better used for infrastructure, health care, and education.

Separately, Trump’s fiscal 2027 budget proposed a 44% increase in defense spending to about $1.5 trillion while cutting non-defense programs by 10%, a move the administration said would strengthen national security.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.