Bill Maher urged Americans not to skip Independence Day over President Donald Trump, saying the nation’s 250th anniversary belongs to everyone, regardless of politics.

The comedian made the remarks on Friday’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time,” pushing back on calls to boycott July 4 celebrations over Trump’s presidency.

Maher, known for frequently questioning and criticizing Trump’s policies and actions, called the milestone, known as the semiquincentennial, “a pretty big deal.” “Everybody has to start getting a little more excited for America’s birthday,” he said.

No Side Owns Patriotism

“Problem is, there’s kind of a stink on it because you-know-who is president right now,” Maher said, acknowledging concerns from Trump critics that the president could make the celebration about himself.

“So the left half of the country fears he’ll make the anniversary about him — of course he will,” he added.

Maher encouraged viewers to embrace their patriotism regardless of who is in the Oval Office, calling Trump a "temporary caretaker of America." "This is about America. He isn’t America," he said.

Trump unveiled plans on Monday for a “spectacular” July 4 rally in Washington featuring military flyovers and a record fireworks display, part of a 16-day “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall.

The fair has drawn controversy. According to reports, several states, including Illinois and Massachusetts, have declined to build official pavilions, and multiple musicians withdrew from its concert lineup, citing concerns that the event has grown more partisan than first advertised.

Maher also pushed back on Democrats, saying they “treat patriotism as something vaguely embarrassing” outside election years, and compared this year’s anniversary to the 1976 bicentennial, when he said wearing patriotic clothing wasn’t seen as a partisan statement.

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