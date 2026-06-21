Trump Warns US May Charge Tolls In Strait Of Hormuz If Iran Peace Deal Collapses

President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that the United States may decide to start charging no tolls in the Strait of Hormuz if the Iran peace deal collapses.

Trump Floats US Toll As Leverage In Stalled Talks

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote there would be “NO TOLLS” in the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, “unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed.” He framed any future charge as reimbursement for U.S. forces acting as “Guardian Angel” to the region.

The waterway carries nearly 20% of global oil and gas shipments. Any toll uncertainty carries direct implications for energy markets.

On Wednesday, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported a revision giving Iran and Oman authority over future Hormuz maritime administration, leaving open whether tolls could resume after 60 days.

Strait Closure Claim Adds Fresh Uncertainty

The dispute comes as U.S. and Iranian delegations, including Vice President JD Vance, prepare for talks Sunday in Switzerland to negotiate terms beyond the interim memorandum.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.