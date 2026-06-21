Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said the ongoing conflict with Iran has driven up costs for American families, arguing that higher gas prices and broader inflation are being felt nationwide while criticizing a proposed foreign reconstruction plan.

Rising Costs Tied To Iran War

On Saturday, in a post on X alongside a speech clip, Schiff wrote, "Since the start of the Iran War, our costs at home have gone higher and higher."

He said that President Donald Trump is not doing enough to ease economic pressure, instead offering Iran a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

"This is hardly what people were expecting from a president promising America first," he added.

In the accompanying clip, Schiff said Americans have paid "$60 billion more for gas" during the conflict and argued that global instability has pushed up prices across the economy.

"You paid $60 billion more for gas during the war," he said in the clip.

He added, "High gas prices are just one of the costs… the price of Americans’ grocery bills has been much higher. The cost of fertilizer for farmers is much higher. The price of the energy bill is higher… everything is going up, up, up."

He also linked economic pressure to broader consequences, including rising living costs and U.S. military casualties, framing the situation as a failure to deliver on promises to reduce household expenses.

Trump Says US Ready If Iran Breaks Pact

Earlier, Trump warned that the U.S. could resume military strikes if Iran violated a newly signed interim agreement to end the conflict.

He said the U.S. would respond forcefully to any breach but also expressed hope the deal would bring peace and lower oil prices.

Investor Ross Gerber said the Iran war highlighted an opportunity to accelerate a global shift toward alternative energy and reduce reliance on oil.

He argued that even a small cut in oil consumption could weaken strategic chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz and said cleaner energy was cheaper and being adopted too slowly.

Warren, Pelosi Slam Trump’s Iran Policy

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said the war with Iran was driving up fuel prices, costing Americans hundreds of millions of dollars daily, while accusing oil companies of profiting from the conflict.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued that withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal worsened tensions and increased both fuel prices and taxpayer burdens.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.