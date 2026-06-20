Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent privately disparaged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and urged President Donald Trump not to host him at the White House, according to a forthcoming book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Explosive Claims Surface Ahead Of Book Launch

According to the report, the book also describes a tense Kyiv visit where Bessent and Zelenskyy clashed for 45 minutes over deal terms. Negotiations reportedly stalled further amid disagreements between Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

At this week’s G7 summit in France, Trump joined a pledge backing Ukraine’s sovereignty and tightening sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, with Washington signaling openness to reinstating oil sanctions.

A Striking Comparison

The Guardian reports that, according to the book, perhaps most embarrassing for Bessent is his comparison of President Trump to George Soros, his former boss and a major Democratic donor often portrayed as a villain by the political right. Bessent reportedly told associates that Trump reminded him of Soros, saying, “They are the same animal.”

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