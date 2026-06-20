President Donald Trump dismissed critics of his Iran ceasefire Memorandum of Understanding as “fools” on Saturday, citing record stock prices and falling oil costs after former President Barack Obama and GOP lawmakers questioned the deal’s terms.

Trump Fires Back At Obama Over Iran

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump branded Obama a “weak and ineffective leader,” accusing him of empowering Tehran through financial concessions during his tenure. Trump argued that Iran’s military defeat in the recent conflict validated his approach and proved the agreement’s success.

“Obuma just kept giving them $Billions in cash, and never used our then depleted military” to rein in Tehran, Trump wrote, calling Iran the “World’s number one sponsor of terror.” He said both Obama and former President Biden commanded “ZERO respect” from Iran, adding, “Iran got away with ‘murder’ for 47 years, until I came along. AMERICA IS BACK!!!”

Obama, GOP Hawks Question Deal’s Cost

Trump’s retaliation follows Obama’s Friday criticism during an interview, where he said the U.S. may be “worse off” than before the war, citing steep military and financial costs. “We’ve now fought a war, spent billions and billions of dollars, put an enormous strain on our military, a lot of people have died and it feels like we are back where we were before we started the war, except maybe a little worse off,” Obama said.

During the interview, he also defended the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated under his administration, which Trump exited in 2018. Obama argued that withdrawal allowed “Iran to develop more nuclear capacity,” though he said he hoped the new MOU would hold.

Hormuz Standoff Tests Truce

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