US Says 55 Ships Transited Hormuz Safely on Saturday Despite Iran’s Closure Claims

US Central Command says that commercial maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz increased on Saturday, even as Iran announced the closure of the vital waterway.

Safe passage remained intact, with 55 merchant ships transiting the Strait, US Central Command said in an X post on Saturday. The vessels moved more than 17 million barrels of oil to global markets, according to Centcom.

The Joint Maritime Information Center affirmed safe passage along a designated route "free of arbitrary requirement claims or impediments." US forces remained "present and vigilant" to ensure the agreement with Iran was followed and fully enforced, Centcom said.

Iran, however, said it had shut the vital shipping route again, threatening a critical corridor for global crude shipments. The decision could push energy prices higher after they eased about 9% last week on signs of peace‑agreement implementation.

Conflicting claims have increased the risk of renewed volatility in crude markets, as traders assess potential supply disruptions. Iran’s threat of further escalation keeps a bullish risk premium in play as the peace‑agreement timeline faces growing strain.

Crude prices jumped on Saturday on perpetual futures platforms like Hyperliquid and Aster after Iran announced the sudden closure. WTI rose to $79, while Brent climbed to $82, with both benchmarks up about 7% from this month’s lows.

Iran Ties Hormuz to Lebanon Fighting

Iran linked its decision to what it called ceasefire breaches by the US and Israel, including Israeli military activity in Lebanon. The order came from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s top joint military command, state-run Mehr news agency reported.

The command warned the closure was only a "first step," saying further measures could follow if perceived aggression continued. Iran has insisted that any interim peace deal must include an end to Israeli military action in Lebanon.

The Institute for the Study of War said factions within the Iranian regime want to leverage the Strait to pressure the US on Israel.

"Some elements of the Iranian regime have argued that Iran should close the Strait of Hormuz to extract further concessions from the US, such as securing an end to Israeli operations in Lebanon and an Israeli withdrawal," the institute said on X on Saturday.

Death Toll Rises in Lebanon

The Lebanese Army said Israel struck the south and the Bekaa Valley on Saturday, causing fatalities, injuries, and heavy destruction. Lebanon’s National News Agency said 83 people were killed and 141 wounded in Israeli attacks on Friday.

Iran’s decision to close the Strait raises doubts about implementing the initial peace agreement between Tehran and Washington.

The agreement calls for a permanent end to hostilities, reopening the Strait within 30 days, and lifting the US naval blockade. It also includes a 60‑day nuclear negotiating window that can be extended by mutual consent.

A day before the closure announcement, Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority said vessels must apply for transit permits 48 hours in advance.

US Lifted Iran Blockade

US forces lifted the blockade on maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, following the President’s direction, Centcom said. They have stopped impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports, according to the statement.

US naval ships will remain in the area to ensure all aspects of the agreement are followed and fully enforced, Centcom said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said technical‑level talks between the US and Iran will be held in Switzerland on Sunday. Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar will join the discussions, the ministry said on X.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday that an Iranian delegation will soon travel to Switzerland.

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