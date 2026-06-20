A few days after winning the 2024 elections, President Donald Trump ruled out offering a post to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon in his second-term administration.

At the APEC CEO Summit in 2024, Peru, when Dimon was asked about Trump’s stance, he responded on a lighter note, “I wish the president well and thank you, it’s a very nice note, but I just want to tell the President also I haven’t had a boss for 25 years and I’m not about ready to start.”

However, the JPMorgan CEO expressed his good wishes for the newly elected President then and emphasized that the incoming administration would be grappling with the most intricate geopolitical, military, and geoeconomic issues since World War II.

He underscored the significance of a collaborative approach between the government and businesses for the country’s growth strategy.

Dimon’s Take On Treasury Role

In July 2024, during his Presidential run, Trump had expressed his consideration of Jamie Dimon for the Treasury Secretary position if he emerged victorious, despite previously calling the JPMorgan CEO a "Highly overrated Globalist.”

Later, he passed over Dimon’s name and eventually confirmed Scott Bessent for the role.

"If a President calls you up and asks you to do something, you should consider it," Dimon said. "So I would take the call and consider it, and think about why and what they want."

Jamie Dimon said he would consider a future government role depending on the responsibilities and how the position would operate, but reiterated that he enjoys leading JPMorgan and values the independence of being his own boss for the past 25 years.

Dimon’s Complicated Trump Ties

Since the beginning of Trump’s second administration, Dimon had mixed responses to the President’s policies. While he criticized Trump’s aggressive tariff move and constant attacks on the Fed’s independence, he defended the war in Iran as overdue, arguing that critics are merely downplaying the threat until it fully materializes.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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