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FIFA World Cup trophy against the background of Iran flag
June 20, 2026 3:28 AM 2 min read

Iran Says Trump Visa Curbs Hurt World Cup Preparation, Plans FIFA Complaint: Coach Says Iranian Team 'Most Oppressed' In Tournament

Iran plans to lodge a complaint with FIFA over U.S. travel restrictions affecting its World Cup participation, as the dispute centers on visa uncertainty and strict movement rules tied to matches played in the United States.

FIFA Complaint To Target US Travel Restrictions

The issue stems from requirements forcing the team to travel from its co-host base in Mexico to the United States for three group-stage matches within 24 hours of each game. The arrangement has raised concerns within the Iranian camp over preparation and recovery time.

On Friday, the Iranian federation said, "The Football Federation of Iran believes these restrictions are inconsistent with the principles of providing equal conditions for participating teams and may affect their technical preparation."

Disruption Hurt Tournament Preparation

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said the disruption hurt performance in a 2-2 draw with New Zealand, calling the team the "most oppressed" in the tournament.

Iran will face Belgium on Sunday in Los Angeles and will conclude their Group G fixtures against Egypt on Jun. 27 in Seattle.

The United States issued conditional visas to players and coaches of the Iran national football team but refused visas for certain technical staff, including Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, among others.

Earlier, Iranian football team striker Mehdi Taremi said, "We don’t have the same beautiful experience we always talk about – the peace, the joy."

"This kind of tension, it undermines that joy. It undermines the message of FIFA," he added.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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