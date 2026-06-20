President Donald Trump said a U.S. operation in Cuba could resemble the fast-moving raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January, but cautioned no timeline has been set.

On “The Axios Show” episode that aired on Friday, Trump called the Cuba-Venezuela parallel plausible. When asked whether Cuba could see a similar operation, Trump said “Possibly. It’s possible.”

“These places are close by. Whereas if you look at Iran, that’s a very long trip… you’re flying for 18 hours,” he said. Venezuela, he said, “is relatively close and Cuba is hopscotch.”

Trump also drew a distinction between the two countries’ resources. “Venezuela has oil. Cuba doesn’t,” he said. “Cuba has a nice property and they have a nice shoreline.”

Iran’s Military Strength Sets It Apart From Venezuela

He said the Iran conflict has dragged on because Tehran’s military is “much bigger, much more powerful from the standpoint of weaponry than Venezuela,” and Iran has resisted U.S. pressure for “47 years.” By contrast, he said American forces overcame thousands of Venezuelan soldiers using “201 people,” with the operation lasting just 48 minutes despite weather delays.

Trump declined to set a timeline for Cuba during his appearance, calling it "a flexible line."

He also praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio, noting that he was "involved very much," and highlighted strong backing from Cuban Americans.

Months Of Pressure

He later floated “taking Cuba, in some form,” calling it “a big honor.”

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