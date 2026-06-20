President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a Qatar-donated presidential aircraft that will temporarily serve as Air Force One, while confirming plans to use the jet for next month’s NATO summit in Turkey and signaling a possible trip to China later this year.

Trump Showcases New Presidential Aircraft

The U.S. Air Force announced that the modified aircraft, designated the VC-25B Bridge aircraft, has officially joined the Presidential Airlift Group and will begin initial commissioning flights, reported South China Morning Post.

Trump arrived aboard the jet during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, praising the aircraft’s craftsmanship and appearance.

"The workmanship of this plane is, when you see it, you won’t believe it," Trump told Air Force personnel gathered inside a hangar.

The president also suggested the aircraft would make its public debut during Independence Day celebrations, saying it is expected to participate in a July 4 flyover.

Trump Plans Turkey, China Travel On New Air Force One

Trump said he intends to use the aircraft for the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey next month and indicated he expects to visit China later this year.

He also noted that his recent trip to the Group of Seven summit marked the final planned journey aboard one of the older Air Force One aircraft that have transported U.S. presidents since the 1990s.

"Now, when we land at airports in London and in Germany and different places, nobody tops this one," Trump said. "That’s the way we have to have it for our country."

The president added that the aircraft’s design and color scheme were largely aligned with his personal preferences.

Qatar Gift Raises Ethics And Security Questions

The aircraft’s transfer from Qatar, reportedly valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, has drawn scrutiny from critics who have raised ethical, constitutional, and national security concerns.

Trump has previously defended accepting the aircraft, arguing it would be ignorant to reject the gift. His earlier comments that the plane could eventually be transferred to his presidential library have further fueled debate.

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