As the U.S. and Iran prepare for a new round of nuclear negotiations, the durability of a recently announced ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has emerged as a key factor that could determine whether talks move forward.

US, Iran Officials Head To Switzerland For Nuclear Negotiations

White House envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to Switzerland, where the first round of discussions on a potential U.S.-Iran nuclear agreement is expected to take place, Axios reported on Friday, citing a U.S. official.

The report said Trump envoy Jared Kushner is already in Switzerland. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also expected to travel to the country on Saturday, although plans could still change, the report said, citing a source.

The talks were initially scheduled to begin on Friday but were delayed amid escalating clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which raised concerns about broader regional instability.

Lebanon Ceasefire Emerges As Critical Factor In US-Iran Talks

According to the report, Araghchi told several counterparts on Friday that the ceasefire in Lebanon is a "make-or-break" issue for the negotiations.

A separate source said Iranian officials have noted that they want to see the ceasefire hold before proceeding with the Switzerland meeting.

Speaking at the inauguration of Highway 60, dubbed the "Bible Road," on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces would remain in a security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to meet security requirements.

Key Mediators Join Diplomatic Push

The report also said Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, one of the principal intermediaries between the U.S. and Iran, arrived in Switzerland earlier Friday.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance had been expected to lead the U.S. delegation but reportedly postponed his trip at the last minute Thursday night.

It remains unclear whether he will join the negotiations this weekend.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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