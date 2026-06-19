Following a fresh escalation from Israel on Lebanon, planned US-Iran ceasefire talks in Switzerland were postponed on Friday.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed the delay in a statement.

Vice President JD Vance, who had been set to travel to Switzerland for the talks, canceled the trip. A White House spokesperson said Thursday night that “the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable…”

The talks, involving the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan, had been scheduled to take place at the Burgenstock Resort near Lucerne. Switzerland said it remained “ready to facilitate” the negotiations but did not provide a new date.

Iran Cites Lebanon Strikes For Delay

According to Al-Mayadeen, an Arabic-language network politically allied with Iran-backed Hezbollah, Tehran delayed sending its delegation to Switzerland due to Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Lebanon. Iran reportedly decided after Israeli strikes killed at least 16 people in southern Lebanon overnight.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the announcement of Highway 60 as the “Bible Road,” said troops would remain in a “security zone” in southern Lebanon for as long as security needs required it.

Prime Minister of Israel’s X Account

Separately, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made inflammatory remarks toward Lebanon after the Israeli military reported four soldiers killed in fighting there. "With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn," Gvir wrote on X.

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s X post

Hezbollah said it was targeting Israeli forces that were attempting to push toward the foothills around Nabatieh in southern Lebanon. The area has remained a flashpoint, with intermittent clashes continuing since the US-Iran ceasefire was announced.

Israel has previously rejected being bound by the deal.

Earlier, President Donald Trump had warned Israel against further Lebanon strikes, saying the Iran deal was “very close” and urging restraint from all sides to avoid derailing it.

White House Defends Deal As Israel Presses On

An interim ceasefire agreement was signed on Wednesday between Iran and the US, requiring Iran to halt missile attacks and forgo nuclear weapons development in exchange for sanctions relief and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel, which was not part of the peace talks and has kept its distance from the US-Iran agreement, continued its military operations in Lebanon. Early Friday, it launched new airstrikes, accusing Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire. The armed group rejected the accusation and said Israel was responsible for the violations.

The renewed tension in the Middle East follows Vance’s warning to Israel on Thursday, during an hour-long White House briefing with reporters, against undermining the agreement, calling the United States its “only powerful ally” remaining in the world.

“If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world,” Vance said.

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