Trump Settles $100 Million Lawsuit With Niece Who Called Him 'The World's Most Dangerous Man'

President Donald Trump has settled a $100 million lawsuit against his niece, Mary Trump. The lawsuit was filed over accusations that Mary Trump leaked financial information and family tax documents to The New York Times.

The settlement was announced in a letter filed on Tuesday with a New York state court in Manhattan. Both parties expect to seek a formal dismissal in the coming weeks, which would prevent the president from filing another lawsuit, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The letter stated, “The parties are pleased to report they have reached a settlement and anticipate being able to stipulate to the dismissal of this action with prejudice in the ensuing weeks, following completion of certain conditions precedent.”

This settlement brings to an end one of the most personal legal disputes in the president’s sphere.

The Case In Question

Donald Trump sued his niece, Mary Trump, in 2021, alleging she collaborated with The New York Times to obtain and publicize his tax records, violating confidentiality terms in a 2001 family estate settlement. Mary Trump later identified herself as a source for the newspaper in her 2020 book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

A judge dismissed Trump’s claims against the New York Times and its reporters in 2023 and ordered him to pay nearly $393,000 in legal fees. The same judge had earlier dismissed Mary Trump’s lawsuit alleging Donald Trump and two siblings defrauded her of a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

In 2024, a New York appeals court ruled that Trump’s confidentiality claim had a substantial legal basis but suggested any damages could be limited to a nominal amount rather than the $100 million he sought. Mary Trump’s lawyers argued the lawsuit was an attempt to suppress protected free speech under New York law.

Mary Trump Slams Trump Administration

Mary Trump, the daughter of Trump’s late elder brother, Fred Trump Jr., is a clinical psychologist and one of the few members of the Trump family to publicly oppose the president's policies.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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