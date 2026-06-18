Elizabeth Warren Says Every 4-Year-Old In America Could Get Health Care If Elon Musk Did This

Elizabeth Warren Touts Children Gaining Access To Healthcare

In a post on X, Warren said the wealth tax could provide children with access to healthcare. “If Elon Musk paid my ultra-millionaire wealth tax, we could pay for child care for all three and four year olds in America,” she said in her post.

Bernie Sanders And AOC Criticize Wealth Disparity

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also recently criticized the self-made billionaires narrative. Ocasio-Cortez said that the ultra-wealthy members of society “create a myth of earning it” to justify how such fortunes are amassed.

Elon Musk Worth $1.3 Trillion

Musk also exercised his Tesla stock options, which gave him more than 300 million shares of the EV giant as part of his 2018 CEO Compensation Award. The trade, which also resulted in Tesla withholding 17.5 million shares, takes his voting rights to approximately 19.9%.

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