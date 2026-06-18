Billionaire investor Ray Dalio on Wednesday warned that the United States is entering a "particularly risky period" marked by rising debt pressures and political uncertainty leading into the 2026–2028 election cycle.

US Debt Pressure Rises As Demand Weakens

In a post on X, Dalio said, "I believe we are currently on the brink," adding that the U.S. is entering "a particularly risky period" as fiscal and political pressures intensify.

"The U.S. government currently spends $7 trillion while only taking in approximately $5 trillion, resulting in 40% overspending," He said.

He added that "the demand for that debt is falling" due to standard supply-demand dynamics and concerns among holders about potential sanctions and geopolitical risk.

Dalio suggested that financing persistent deficits could become more difficult if fewer investors are willing to absorb rising debt issuance at current prices, potentially pushing borrowing costs higher.

US Debt, Oil Shock And Credit Card Debt Rise

Earlier, President Donald Trump, economist Steve Hanke and Upgrade CEO Renaud Laplanche pointed to growing financial pressure across the U.S. economy, spanning federal debt, global energy risks and household borrowing.

Trump defended the rising national debt, arguing the U.S. remained "way under-levered" when measured against its total assets.

Hanke warned that tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz had created a "massive supply-side shock," potentially reducing global oil supply and raising costs across key industries.

He said the disruption exposed weaknesses in an already strained U.S. financial position.

Laplanche said U.S. credit card debt had reached about $1.3 trillion, driven by everyday spending and higher interest rates that made repayment harder.

He said fintech solutions, including installment-based repayment models, aimed to curb long-term debt accumulation.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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