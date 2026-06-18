Taiwan President Pushes Back On China Pressure, Seeks Swift Approval Of US Arms Package

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its defenses should not be viewed as provocation, as Beijing intensifies military and political pressure and Taipei seeks swift approval of new U.S. arms sales.

Taiwan Pushes Back On China

On Thursday, speaking to the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents' Club in Taipei, Lai said Taiwan's actions are focused on protecting its democratic system and security, reported Reuters.

"Taiwan's safeguarding of its own national security and maintaining its democratic and free way of life, its refusal to accept unification, and its refusal to accept rule by the Chinese Communist Party should not be seen as a provocation against China," he said.

Lai reiterated that Taiwan remains open to dialogue with Beijing based on "parity and respect," but insisted only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Lai also called for continued U.S. support, urging quick approval of a new arms sales package.

"We will continue to maintain close communication with the U.S. government, and we also hope the arms purchases can be approved as soon as possible," he said.

He added that Taiwan would continue expanding its defense capabilities to deter aggression.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has accused Lai of separatism and rejected his calls for talks.

Lai said Beijing is increasing military activity across the Western Pacific and "is the main driving force changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait."

Taiwan-US-China Tensions

This week, Taiwan reiterated that it is a sovereign and independent democracy following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump after his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taipei said its status was "self-evident" but stressed it would continue maintaining the cross-strait status quo, avoiding both formal independence and unification with China.

Trump said he was "neutral" on Taiwan's security and made no firm commitment on U.S. military support or a proposed $14 billion arms package, while urging both sides to ease tensions.

He added that U.S. policy had not changed but opposed any move toward Taiwanese independence.

Last week, at the summit in Beijing, Xi warned that Taiwan remains the most sensitive issue in U.S.-China relations and cautioned that mishandling it could destabilize ties, reaffirming Beijing's opposition to independence.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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