Trump allies and critics blasted the U.S.-Iran memorandum on social media Wednesday after Washington released the official text of a 14-point framework that outlines plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease financial restrictions on Tehran and pursue further talks on Iran's nuclear program.

Memorandum Details Spark Attacks Over Iran Funding

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) attacked the scale of the proposed funding, comparing it with domestic infrastructure spending.

"$300 billion is 5 X as much as Congress spends on our roads & bridges annually. I'm tired of winning," Massie wrote on X. He quoted the memorandum's language saying the U.S. "undertakes with regional partners" to develop a plan of at least $300 billion for Iran.

Haley And Pence Warn Against Iran Appeasement

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the U.S. was right to strike Iran's nuclear and missile sites, but warned that sanctions relief and released funds would strengthen Tehran. "It's a huge mistake to pay to rebuild the threat we just destroyed," Haley wrote.

Former Vice President Mike Pence credited President Donald Trump for using force against Iran but said the memorandum "does smack of the kind of appeasement" rejected during Trump's first term.

Pence said the deal should require Iran to dismantle its nuclear program, dismantle its missile program, end support for terrorist proxies and open the strait. "Failing that, we should let our Armed Forces finish the job on our terms," he wrote.

Murphy Calls War Failure Predictable From Start

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) criticized the agreement from the opposite side, calling it a predictable failure. "The utter failure of this war – and the surrender document Trump just signed – was completely predictable," Murphy wrote. "This war was unwinnable and that’s why so many of us opposed it from the start."

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