On Thursday, President Donald Trump expressed his appreciation for the neutrality exhibited by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the conflict with Iran.

Trump praised the two leaders for not hindering his attempts to restrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “I want to thank China, President Xi. I was with him, and he stayed neutral, totally neutral, and I appreciate it,” Trump commented. He also thanked Putin, stating, “he was very neutral. They could have made it much more difficult for us.”

Following the signing of a ceasefire agreement in the conflict with Iran, Trump made the remarks during a press conference at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

He expressed gratitude to the leaders for not intervening in the conflict, stating, “I just want to thank them because they made it a lot better.”

Beijing–Moscow–Tehran Ties

Before Trump visited Beijing in May, China and Iran held a meeting that experts described as ‘deeply strategic’, signifying Iran’s determination to prove that it is not isolated and has options in its standoff with Washington.

Meanwhile, the U.S. had ended waivers on sanctions for Iranian and Russian oil, as part of a "maximum pressure" policy on Iran.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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