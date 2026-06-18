On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. pushed back against Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) criticism of a reported U.S.-Iran economic framework, accusing the Texas Republican of misrepresenting the agreement and spreading misinformation about funding for Tehran.

Trump Jr., Cruz Clash Over Reported Iran Investment Fund

The dispute erupted after Benjamin Domenech, opinion editor at The Daily Wire, shared comments from Cruz arguing that it was not in America’s interest to help restore Iran’s capabilities after years of conflict and sanctions.

“Nearly one thousand Americans have been murdered by the Ayatollah,” Cruz said, adding that the U.S. should not “pay to rebuild that capacity that we just took out.”

Trump Jr. sharply disagreed, writing on X that Cruz was “lying thru his teeth about the deal.”

“We’re not giving them a cent and he knows that,” Trump Jr. said. “Using fake news about the peace deal to undermine @realDonaldTrump is the opposite of MAGA.”

Reports Sparks Debate Over Iran Deal

The exchange followed a report that said a proposed U.S.-Iran framework agreement includes a $300 billion private investment fund aimed at attracting capital into Iran.

According to the report, more than half of the funding has already been committed, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The reported fund is intended to create economic incentives for both Washington and Tehran as the two sides work toward a broader agreement.

The report fueled criticism from some conservatives who argued that increased investment could strengthen Iran economically, even if the money does not come directly from the U.S. government.

Trump Rejects Claims Of Direct US Funding

President Donald Trump previously addressed the controversy on Truth Social, rejecting claims that the U.S. would finance Iran.

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon!” Trump wrote. “Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News.”

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